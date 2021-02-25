English
OnePlus 9E, aka OnePlus 9 Lite, could launch as OnePlus 9R alongside the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9R/ OnePlus 9 Lite/ 9E will sport a 6.5" 1080p 90Hz refresh display, as per leaked specifications.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

OnePlus 9 series launched is tipped for March 2021. The company is rumoured to launch three new smartphones, with the third one sitting below the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This third smartphone, which was previously rumoured to launch as the OnePlus 9E, could instead launch as the OnePlus 9R.

The new OnePlus 9R moniker was revealed by tipster Evan Blass, aka EvLeaks. According to a screenshot of an alleged source code, the third smartphone would launch as the OnePlus 9R. 

Another tipster, Max Jambor, who leaked the name of the third OnePlus 9 smartphone like the OnePlus 9E, expressed his doubts over Blass’ leak about the OnePlus 9R.

Blass did not reveal any further details of the device. However, if the OnePlus 9E/ 9 Lite is indeed the OnePlus 9R, then we might know some things about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 9R specifications 

As per a leaked report from PhoneArena, the OnePlus 9R/ OnePlus 9 Lite/ 9E will sport a 6.5" 1080p 90Hz refresh display. It will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, which is a midrange 5G chipset. The device will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

The phone will come with a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood.

The OnePlus 9R will sit below the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus is yet to officially announce the OnePlus 9 series launch date at the time of writing this.
