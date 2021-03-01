OnePlus 9 series launch date tipped for March 23

OnePlus 9 series launch date has been tipped. The company could unveil the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 Pro at the OnePlus 9 launch event on March 23. The company is yet to make an official announcement on the same. However, tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the flagship phones will launch on March 23.



— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 1, 2021

Sharma did not explicitly mention the OnePlus 9 launch date. However, his tweet hints at the March 23 launch date for the flagship smartphone series.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, a third new smartphone called the OnePlus 9R. This third smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.5" 1080p 90Hz refresh display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. The phone will come with a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood.

It is likely that the OnePlus 9R price in India will be set between the OnePlus Nord (Review) and the OnePlus 9.

