OnePlus 9 series launch date tipped for March 23

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, a third new smartphone called the OnePlus 9R.

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST

OnePlus 9 series launch date has been tipped. The company could unveil the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 Pro at the OnePlus 9 launch event on March 23. The company is yet to make an official announcement on the same. However, tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the flagship phones will launch on March 23.

Sharma did not explicitly mention the OnePlus 9 launch date. However, his tweet hints at the March 23 launch date for the flagship smartphone series.  

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, a third new smartphone called the OnePlus 9R. This third smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.5" 1080p 90Hz refresh display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. The phone will come with a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood.

It is likely that the OnePlus 9R price in India will be set between the OnePlus Nord (Review) and the OnePlus 9.

Also check: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 specifications 

The company is also tipped to launch its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch, alongside the smartphones. The OnePlus Watch specifications were leaked recently. The smartwatch is tipped to come with Google Wear OS. It will sport a circular dial. There have also been rumours of the OnePlus Watch RX that could launch alongside.
TAGS: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Mar 1, 2021 03:19 pm

