OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 official photos leak ahead of March 23 India launch event

OnePlus 9 series launch event in India is confirmed for March 23. Ahead of the launch, the official OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 images have leaked online. The marketing images not only reveal the design but also confirm some of the previously-leaked OnePlus 9 specifications.

OnePlus 9 Pro

According to the leaked images, the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a curved edge-to-edge display. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate QHD+ display. The leaked images by WinFuture also give a closer look at the camera module design.

The OnePlus 9 Pro camera has four sensors on the back. There is a Hasselblad branding to highlight the partnership with the camera manufacturer. The rear camera is confirmed to have a 48MP custom Sony IMX789 primary sensor. It will be paired with a 50MP Sony IMX 766 ultrawide sensor. The third lens will have an 8MP telephoto camera with a 3.3x optical zoom. Lastly, there will be a 2MP depth camera sensor. The phone is also tipped to feature laser autofocus.

The right edge will house the alert slider and the power button, making room for the volume keys on the left edge of the metal frame.

The report states that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come in three colours - black, green and silver.

It is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to feature a 4,500 mAh battery. The device is said to support 45W wireless fast charging and 65W wired fast charging. Pete Lau, the OnePlus CEO, has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a charger in the box.

Other rumoured specifications include IP68 water and dust resistance, dual stereo-speaker setup and NFC.

OnePlus 9

The leaked OnePlus 9 marketing images reveal that the smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch flat AMOLED display. Like the 9 Pro, the screen has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. It will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

The rear 2.5 glass panel houses a triple-camera setup. Like the 9 Pro, the standard 9 also has two large sensors and the Hasselblad branding. They are expected to be the same 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor and the 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide lens. We can expect the third lens to be a telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The phone is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will also come with a 4,500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging. The device is tipped to come with 30W wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 9 will come in black, blue and purple colour options.