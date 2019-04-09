OnePlus 6T prices slashed in China before expected OnePlus 7 launch next month

OnePlus has reportedly slashed the prices of its current flagship device OnePlus 6T in China. The price drop is speculated to be done for stock clearance in order to make way for the upcoming OnePlus 7.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T in 2018 for Yuan 3,399 (approximately Rs 35,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in China. The base variant is now available for Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 31,000).

Not just the base model but even the higher-end 8GB+ 128GB storage variant received a price cut from Yuan 3,599 (approximately Rs 37,000) to Yuan 3,199 (approximately Rs 33,000). The company has slashed the price to roughly Rs 4,000 in China. The company posted about the price cut on microblogging website Weibo.

The price cut is a result of the upcoming launch of the OnePlus 7, which is expected to be unveiled in May this year. A report by GSMArena states that the price drop may be due to the new tax laws in China. Last week, it was reported that even Apple slashed the prices of its iPhones in China.

To recap, the OnePlus 6T has a 6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Like stated previously, it has two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB, each combined with 128GB internal storage. The OnePlus 6T packs a 3,700 mAh battery and supports fast charging through Type-C. It is the first OnePlus device to not have a headphone jack.