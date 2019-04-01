App
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fresh case renders of the OnePlus 7 surface with cutouts for three rear cameras and pop-up selfie camera

The OnePlus 7 will be the first handset in OnePlus history to feature a triple rear camera setup.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image Source: forums.oneplus.com
Image Source: forums.oneplus.com
With the much-talked about OnePlus 7 anticipated to launch in the coming month, new case renders have begun to surface over the Internet. SlashLeaks was the first to share the case renders on its website.

The alleged OnePlus 7 case reveals a few details about the phone. The right side of the OnePlus 7 will likely see a power key and alert slider, while the cutout on the left isn’t visible, the addition of a volume rocker is all but guaranteed.

According to the images, the OnePlus 7 will be the first handset in OnePlus history to feature a triple rear camera setup. Additionally, the camera module in between the second and third sensor will feature a laser auto focus module with the dual-tone LED flash at the bottom. There’s a cutout on the top of the case, which may confirm one of the strongest OnePlus rumour going around that the handset will feature a pop-up selfie camera.

Image Credit: News 18

The absence of a cutout for a fingerprint sensor, guarantees an in-display sensor, although ultra-sonic or optical is still the question. The two openings on the bottom might be for the speaker grill and micro USB Type-C port.

Case renders aside; the OnePlus 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and considering previous the previous generation OnePlus 6 featured 6GB of RAM for the base variant, we’re likely to see the base variant of the OnePlus 7 debut with 8GB of RAM. OnePlus’ latest flagship offering will feature an AMOLED display. Screen size and resolution may not be confirmed, but the OnePlus 7 will likely see a 6.5-inch screen and FHD+ or QHD maximum resolution.

OnePlus seems a bit late to the party with Samsung, Sony, LG, and Huawei already unveiling their big 2019 flagships. However, summer reveals in April and May have become standard for OnePlus. And, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer always tends to tick all the boxes on their devices, which makes the wait just about worth it.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 10:46 am

tags #smartphones #Technology

