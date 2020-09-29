Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 launch tipped for November 2020

HMD Global may soon unveil two new Nokia smartphones. The Nokia 9.3 PureView launch has been tipped for November this year alongside Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3. Out of the three smartphones, Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to be the company’s flagship smartphone.

HMD Global is gearing up for the Nokia 9.3 PureView launch event where it will also unveil Nokia 7.3 5G, according to Nokia Power User. The launch event, as per the latest development, is tipped for November this year. However, there is a chance that the company could postpone the launch to December due to the current global situation.

The Nokia 6.3 is also tipped to launch alongside the Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 9.3 PureView.

Nokia 9.3 PureView could feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 120Hz OLED display, and a 108MP primary camera sensor. A previous report suggested that the Finnish smartphone maker tested multiple sensors, including a 64MP, 24MP, a 20MP, and a 48MP sensor for the Nokia 9.3.

Nokia 7.3 5G specifications could include a Snapdragon 690 chipset, a 48MP primary sensor, a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD.