Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 launch tipped for November 2020

There is a slight chance that Nokia could postpone 9.3 PureView and other launches to December due to the current global situation.

Moneycontrol News

HMD Global may soon unveil two new Nokia smartphones. The Nokia 9.3 PureView launch has been tipped for November this year alongside Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3. Out of the three smartphones, Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to be the company’s flagship smartphone.

HMD Global is gearing up for the Nokia 9.3 PureView launch event where it will also unveil Nokia 7.3 5G, according to Nokia Power User. The launch event, as per the latest development, is tipped for November this year. However, there is a chance that the company could postpone the launch to December due to the current global situation.

The Nokia 6.3 is also tipped to launch alongside the Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 9.3 PureView.

Close

Nokia 9.3 PureView could feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 120Hz OLED display, and a 108MP primary camera sensor. A previous report suggested that the Finnish smartphone maker tested multiple sensors, including a 64MP, 24MP, a 20MP, and a 48MP sensor for the Nokia 9.3.

related news

Nokia 7.3 5G specifications could include a Snapdragon 690 chipset, a 48MP primary sensor, a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD.

Nokia 6.3 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 670 or 675 mobile processor. It is expected to offer a quad-camera setup with ZEISS optics. Other specifications remain unknown at the time of writing this.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 09:40 am

