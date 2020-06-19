Nokia teases new affordable 5G smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 690 SoC

Nokia launched its first 5G smartphone earlier this year in the form of the Nokia 8.3 5G. But despite the Nokia 8.3’s mid-range spec sheet, it arrived at a pretty substantial price. Now, the company seems to be gearing up to launch a more affordable 5G smartphone.



Congratulations @cristianoamon and the awesome team at @Qualcomm for the launch of #Snapdragon 690 Mobile Platform! We are excited to bring our Nokia Phones vision of a truly global, future proof 5G experience at an even more affordable price with this transformational platform! pic.twitter.com/yctqfE13sY

— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) June 17, 2020

The phone in question will be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 690 5G chipset from Qualcomm. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, recently tweeted; “We are excited to bring our Nokia Phones vision of a truly global, future proof 5G experience at an even more affordable price with this transformational platform!”

Sarvikas said the smartphone will be a truly global 5G offering and will arrive with the Snapdragon 690 SoC. However, the smartphone will have to be substantially cheaper than the Nokia 8.3 5G to be a viable option for consumers. The new Snapdragon 690 chipset could arrive in the upcoming Nokia 7.3.

Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 690 chipset is 20 percent better than the Snapdragon 675. Additionally, the chip can deliver up to 60 percent better GPU performance. The chipset features an integrated Snapdragon X51 5G modem, which provides supports for sub-6 GHz network along with Wi-Fi 6.

