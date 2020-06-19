App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia teases new affordable 5G smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 690 SoC

The new Snapdragon 690 chipset could arrive in the upcoming Nokia 7.3.


Nokia launched its first 5G smartphone earlier this year in the form of the Nokia 8.3 5G. But despite the Nokia 8.3’s mid-range spec sheet, it arrived at a pretty substantial price. Now, the company seems to be gearing up to launch a more affordable 5G smartphone.

The phone in question will be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 690 5G chipset from Qualcomm. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, recently tweeted; “We are excited to bring our Nokia Phones vision of a truly global, future proof 5G experience at an even more affordable price with this transformational platform!”

Sarvikas said the smartphone will be a truly global 5G offering and will arrive with the Snapdragon 690 SoC. However, the smartphone will have to be substantially cheaper than the Nokia 8.3 5G to be a viable option for consumers. The new Snapdragon 690 chipset could arrive in the upcoming Nokia 7.3.

Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 690 chipset is 20 percent better than the Snapdragon 675. Additionally, the chip can deliver up to 60 percent better GPU performance. The chipset features an integrated Snapdragon X51 5G modem, which provides supports for sub-6 GHz network along with Wi-Fi 6.

The processor features support for capturing images at up to 192MP, a 120Hz high refresh rate display, and recording 4K HDR video content. The Snapdragon 690 is built on the 8nm fabrication process. You can check out all the details about Qualcomm’s new budget 5G chipset here.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Nokia #Qualcomm #smartphones

