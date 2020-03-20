Everything you need to know about Nokia's first 5G smartphone

HMD Global has officially announced the Nokia 8.3 5G as the Finnish company’s first 5G smartphone. The Nokia 8.3 5G is a premium mid-range offering with big improvements in camera, performance, and design. So without any further delays, let’s take a look at the new Nokia 8.3 5G.

The Nokia 8.3 5G gets an entirely-new makeover, with a punch-hole notch, slim bezels, and a Nordic design. The phone only comes in 'polar night' colour option with a reflective glass back. Nokia 8.3 5G starts from €599 (Approx. Rs 47,950) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at €649 (Approx. Rs 51,950).

Nokia 8.3 5G Specifications

Under the hood, the Nokia 8.3 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, which features an integrated 5G modem. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The Nokia 8.3 5G runs on Android 10 and is part of the Android One programme, guaranteeing three years of monthly security updates and two years of upgrades.

Nokia’s first 5G phone sports a 6.81-inch Puredisplay that offers an FHD+ resolution. According to Nokia, the phone features an HDR panel with Adaptive display support, which allows it to adjust contrast depending on the ambient lighting conditions. The screen can also upscale SDR footage to HDR.

For optics, the Nokia 8.3 5G features a quad-camera setup in a circular module. The phone features a 64-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode.

The main and ultrawide sensors are designed to focus on video recording and low-light performance. Both primary and ultrawide sensors can capture footage in 4K resolution. Additionally, the OZO audio and action cam mode complete the camcorder experience. The punch-hole notch on the front houses a 24-megapixel shooter with ZEISS optics.

HMD’s gamble with the Nokia 9 PureView didn’t quite pay off, but the Nokia 8.3 5G features a different formula. It looks like Nokia is positioning the 8.3 5G as a flagship killer, but it remains to see how the phone will do in price-competitive markets. HMD Global also claims that the Nokia 8.3 is the 'first truly global 5G smartphone'.