5G budget smartphones in India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G processor launch could pave the way

5G-enabled budget smartphones could soon launch in India and other markets, courtesy of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 6-series 5G processor. Qualcomm, earlier today, unveiled the Snapdragon 690 that comes with support for the next-generation networking standard.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 is the first 6-series processor to get support for sub-6GHz 5G. This was made possible by the inclusion of the X51 5G modem. It also has a 20 percent improved CPU and 60 percent faster GPU compared to the Snapdragon 675 processor.

The mid-range processor features support for capturing images at up to 192MP, a 120Hz high refresh rate display, and recording 4K HDR video content. It is built on an 8nm fabrication process and has eight Kryo 560 CPU cores, two of which are Cortex A77 performance cores clocking at 2GHz, whereas the other six Cortex-A55 cores clock at 1.7GHz.

“With over 375 5G designs launched or in development to date using Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G solutions, we are driving the proliferation of 5G across multiple tiers to make the next generation of camera, artificial intelligence, and gaming experiences more broadly available. Driving the expansion of 5G into the Snapdragon 6-series has the potential to make 5G accessible to more than 2 billion smartphone users around the world, Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm Incorporated said in a statement shared with Moneycontrol.

Several OEMs have already come on-board and confirmed to launch smartphones with the Snapdragon 690 processor. Some of these include Nokia, Motorola, LG Electronics, etc.

It won’t be a surprise to see the likes of Xiaomi and Realme confirm affordable 5G smartphones running on the Snapdragon 690 chip.