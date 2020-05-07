Nokia 6.3 to come with Zeiss quad-camera setup and a top-end Snapdragon 600 series chipset

Last September, HMD Global launched the Nokia 6.2 with improvements across the board. But the Nokia 6.2 was held back by its underwhelming Snapdragon 636 chipset. Now, new reports suggest that the Nokia 6.3 is on its way with a chipset upgrade.

According to a report from Nokiapoweruser, the Nokia 6.3 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 670 or 675 mobile processor. If accurate, the new chipset will deliver a big performance gain, putting the Nokia 6.3 at par with the current Nokia 7 series phone. In comparison, the Nokia 7.2 is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The report also suggests that the Nokia 6.3 will sport an FHD+ PureDisplay with a waterdrop notch that houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Nokia 6.3 is expected to offer a quad-camera setup with ZEISS optics. Nokia skipped the ZEISS branding on the 6.2’s triple camera module, which compromises a 16-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The entry-level Nokia 6.3 model with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will likely have a global retail price of EUR 249 (Roughly Rs 20,409). The phone will supposedly launch in Q3 2020. The Nokia 6.2 launched in India last October for Rs 15,999.

