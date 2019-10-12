HMD Global launches Nokia 6.2 in India: Specifications, price, features

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 6.2 in India. The smartphone was launched last month at the IFA Berlin 2019. Nokia 6.2 would be available for purchase starting today via Amazon India.

Nokia 6.2 with 4GB + 64GB storage is currently listed at Rs 15,999 on Amazon India. The smartphone is available in a single Ceramic Black colour variant. At the IFA Berlin 2019, HMD Global had also announced a 3GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.2. It is unknown if the company would launch the Nokia 6.2 with 3GB RAM in India.

Launch offers include exchange up to Rs 10,100 on Nokia 6.2. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and 10 percent Cashback up to Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Nokia 6.2 via HDFC Bank Debit cards. HSBC Bank debit card customers can avail a five percent instant discount on Nokia 6.2.

Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay that has narrow bezels with a thick chin bezel for the Nokia branding. The display also supports HDR10 and comes with Gorilla Glass 3. There is a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera.

Performance unit includes an octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB. The device draws its power from a fairly large 3,500 mAh battery.

Nokia 6.2 features a circular rear module that houses a triple-camera setup with a 16MP f/1.8 primary lens. The other two sensors include an 8MP f/2.2, 118-degree wide-angle and 2MP depth shooters. The rear camera can shoot videos in 4K.

The notch at the top of the display houses an 8MP front-facing camera.