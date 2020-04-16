Nokia 9.3 could feature Samsung's 108MP camera sensor, 120Hz display; colours tipped by company CPO

Nokia has reportedly been working on its upcoming flagship device, the Nokia 9.3 for some time now. While the launch details continue to remain unknown, Nokia 9.3 specifications, particularly the camera details, have been tipped.

According to a Nokia-specific tipster page Nokia Anew, the Finnish smartphone maker is considering using the 108MP sensor made by Samsung on the Nokia 9.3. The company could also use a 64MP Sony sensor instead, as per the leakster page.

Prior to the 108MP sensor, Nokia reportedly tested multiple sensors, including a 24MP, a 20MP, and a 48MP sensor for the Nokia 9.3.

The page has also tipped that Nokia 9.3 could feature a 120Hz screen. It is unclear if the display panel would be an LCD or an OLED, but considering it is a flagship offering, we can expect an OLED.

The company’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas could have also tipped the two colour options of the Nokia 9.3. Sarvikas tweeted under a poll about the Nokia 9.3 colour options and stated that his favourite options are Polar Night as well as a "bold and lighter" shade similar to the copper hues.

Other rumoured specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB RAM.

After multiple delays, HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 9.3 in August or September this year.