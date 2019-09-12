iPhone 11 lineup vs iPhone XS lineup: Here's a comparison of the new iPhones with the ones launched last year

iPhone 11 lineup has been unveiled on September 10. The three smartphones, namely iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, come with a bunch of new features and upgrades over their respective predecessors.

Parameters iPhone 11 iPhone XR Display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Resolution 828 x 1792 828 x 1792 Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic RAM 4GB 3GB Storage 64GB/ 128GB/ 512GB 64GB/128GB Rear Camera 12MP f/1.8 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view. 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor Front Camera 12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording 7MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera sensor Battery 3,110mAh. Apple claims that the iPhone 11 offers an hour more than juice than the iPhone XR. 2,942 mAh. Apple claims that iPhone XR offers an hour and a half more juice than iPhone 8 Plus Colours White, Black, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), Yellow and Green. Black, White, Blue, Red, Coral and Yellow. Price Rs 64,900 for iPhone 11 64GB variant Rs 49,900 for iPhone 11 64GB variant.

Let’s compare the specifications of the iPhone 11 vs the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone 11 has a similar design as the iPhone XR. It gets the same 6.1-inch LCD panel and has the same resolution as the iPhone XR. Internally, the iPhone 11 gets a more powerful Apple A13 Bionic chip and is said to be paired with 4GB RAM.

Parameters iPhone 11 Pro iPhone XS Display 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR 5.8-inch Super Retina display Resolution 1125 x 2436 1125 x 2436 Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic RAM 6GB 4GB Storage 64GB/256GB/512GB 64GB/256GB/512GB Rear Camera 12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide- angle lens with 120-degree field of view. 12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto Front Camera 12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording 7MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera Battery 3,190 mAh. Apple claims that it offers four hours more than iPhone XS. 2,658 mAh. Colours Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green. Space Grey, Gold, Silver. Price Rs 99,900 for iPhone 11 Pro 64GB variant. Rs 89,900 for iPhone XS 64GB variant.

The biggest upgrade that the iPhone 11 has received is in the camera department. iPhone 11 sports a dual-camera setup with a 12MP wide lens as a primary camera and a secondary 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens. For the front camera, the iPhone 11 gets an upgrade from 7MP to 12MP with a faster Face-ID module.

Both, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS feature the same 5.8-display. The ‘Pro’ tag on the iPhone 11 Pro is due to features like the ‘XDR’ display, which offers up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. The redesigned camera unit has also got a massive upgrade with the addition of a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Parameters iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone XS Max Display 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR 6.5-inch Super Retina display Resolution 1242 x 2688 1242 x 2688 Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic RAM 6GB 4GB Storage 64GB/256GB/512GB 64GB/256GB/512GB Rear Camera 12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide- angle lens with 120-degree field of view. 12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto Front Camera 12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording 7MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera Battery 3,500 mAh. Apple claims that it offers five hours more than iPhone XS. 3,174 mAh Colours Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green Space Grey, Gold, Silver. Price Rs 1,09,900 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB variant Rs 99,900 for iPhone XS 64GB variant.

Performance has also gotten faster, and better than the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro features Apple A13 Bionic chip, which the company claims is the fastest processor in any smartphone. The battery life on iPhone 11 is claimed to offer as much as four hours extra than the iPhone XS.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has similar specifications as the iPhone 11 Pro with a bigger display and an additional ultra-wide sensor in the triple camera setup.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max also gets a much better battery life when compared to the iPhone XS Max. Apple claims that the iPhone 11 Pro Max can offer up to five additional hours of juice when compared to the iPhone XS Max.