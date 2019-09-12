iPhone 11 lineup vs iPhone XS lineup: Here's a comparison of the new iPhones with the ones launched last year

Let’s compare the specifications of the iPhone 11 vs the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS Max.
iPhone 11 lineup has been unveiled on September 10. The three smartphones, namely iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, come with a bunch of new features and upgrades over their respective predecessors.Let’s compare the specifications of the iPhone 11 vs the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS Max.
|Parameters
|iPhone 11
|iPhone XR
|Display
|6.1-inch Liquid Retina
|6.1-inch Liquid Retina
|Resolution
|828 x 1792
|828 x 1792
|Processor
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|RAM
|4GB
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB/ 128GB/ 512GB
|64GB/128GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP f/1.8 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
|12MP f/1.8 primary sensor
|Front Camera
|12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
|7MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera sensor
|Battery
|3,110mAh. Apple claims that the iPhone 11 offers an hour more than juice than the iPhone XR.
|2,942 mAh. Apple claims that iPhone XR offers an hour and a half more juice than iPhone 8 Plus
|Colours
|White, Black, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), Yellow and Green.
|Black, White, Blue, Red, Coral and Yellow.
|Price
|Rs 64,900 for iPhone 11 64GB variant
|Rs 49,900 for iPhone 11 64GB variant.
The iPhone 11 has a similar design as the iPhone XR. It gets the same 6.1-inch LCD panel and has the same resolution as the iPhone XR. Internally, the iPhone 11 gets a more powerful Apple A13 Bionic chip and is said to be paired with 4GB RAM.The biggest upgrade that the iPhone 11 has received is in the camera department. iPhone 11 sports a dual-camera setup with a 12MP wide lens as a primary camera and a secondary 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens. For the front camera, the iPhone 11 gets an upgrade from 7MP to 12MP with a faster Face-ID module.
|Parameters
|iPhone 11 Pro
|iPhone XS
|Display
|5.8-inch Super Retina XDR
|5.8-inch Super Retina display
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436
|1125 x 2436
|Processor
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|RAM
|6GB
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|Rear Camera
|12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto+12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide- angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
|12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto
|Front Camera
|12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
|7MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera
|Battery
|3,190 mAh. Apple claims that it offers four hours more than iPhone XS.
|2,658 mAh.
|Colours
|Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green.
|Space Grey, Gold, Silver.
|Price
|Rs 99,900 for iPhone 11 Pro 64GB variant.
|Rs 89,900 for iPhone XS 64GB variant.
Both, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS feature the same 5.8-display. The ‘Pro’ tag on the iPhone 11 Pro is due to features like the ‘XDR’ display, which offers up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. The redesigned camera unit has also got a massive upgrade with the addition of a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.
|Parameters
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|iPhone XS Max
|Display
|6.5-inch Super Retina XDR
|6.5-inch Super Retina display
|Resolution
|1242 x 2688
|1242 x 2688
|Processor
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|RAM
|6GB
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|Rear Camera
|12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide- angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
|12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto
|Front Camera
|12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
|7MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera
|Battery
|3,500 mAh. Apple claims that it offers five hours more than iPhone XS.
|3,174 mAh
|Colours
|Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green
|Space Grey, Gold, Silver.
|Price
|Rs 1,09,900 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB variant
|Rs 99,900 for iPhone XS 64GB variant.
The iPhone 11 Pro Max has similar specifications as the iPhone 11 Pro with a bigger display and an additional ultra-wide sensor in the triple camera setup.
The iPhone 11 Pro Max has similar specifications as the iPhone 11 Pro with a bigger display and an additional ultra-wide sensor in the triple camera setup.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max also gets a much better battery life when compared to the iPhone XS Max. Apple claims that the iPhone 11 Pro Max can offer up to five additional hours of juice when compared to the iPhone XS Max.The launch of iPhone 11 has resulted in a price drop across many older generation iPhones. Now could be the best time to buy an older iPhone if the newer ones do not fit your budget. Apple has also dropped the price of iPhone XR in India, making it the most affordable iPhone to buy with Face-ID.