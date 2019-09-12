App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iPhone 11 lineup vs iPhone XS lineup: Here's a comparison of the new iPhones with the ones launched last year

Let’s compare the specifications of the iPhone 11 vs the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS Max.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

iPhone 11 lineup has been unveiled on September 10. The three smartphones, namely iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, come with a bunch of new features and upgrades over their respective predecessors.

Let's compare the specifications of the iPhone 11 vs the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS Max.
ParametersiPhone 11iPhone XR
Display6.1-inch Liquid Retina6.1-inch Liquid Retina
Resolution828 x 1792828 x 1792
ProcessorApple A13 BionicApple A12 Bionic
RAM4GB3GB
Storage64GB/ 128GB/ 512GB64GB/128GB
Rear Camera12MP f/1.8 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.12MP f/1.8 primary sensor
Front Camera12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording7MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera sensor
Battery3,110mAh. Apple claims that the iPhone 11 offers an hour more than juice than the iPhone XR. 2,942 mAh. Apple claims that iPhone XR offers an hour and a half more juice than iPhone 8 Plus
ColoursWhite, Black, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), Yellow and Green.Black, White, Blue, Red, Coral and Yellow.
PriceRs 64,900 for iPhone 11 64GB variantRs 49,900 for iPhone 11 64GB variant.

The iPhone 11 has a similar design as the iPhone XR. It gets the same 6.1-inch LCD panel and has the same resolution as the iPhone XR. Internally, the iPhone 11 gets a more powerful Apple A13 Bionic chip and is said to be paired with 4GB RAM.

The biggest upgrade that the iPhone 11 has received is in the camera department. iPhone 11 sports a dual-camera setup with a 12MP wide lens as a primary camera and a secondary 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens. For the front camera, the iPhone 11 gets an upgrade from 7MP to 12MP with a faster Face-ID module.
ParametersiPhone 11 ProiPhone XS
Display5.8-inch Super Retina XDR5.8-inch Super Retina display
Resolution1125 x 24361125 x 2436
ProcessorApple A13 BionicApple A12 Bionic
RAM6GB4GB
Storage64GB/256GB/512GB64GB/256GB/512GB
Rear Camera12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto+12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide- angle lens with 120-degree field of view.12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto
Front Camera12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording7MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera
Battery3,190 mAh. Apple claims that it offers four hours more than iPhone XS.2,658 mAh.
ColoursSpace Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green.Space Grey, Gold, Silver.
PriceRs 99,900 for iPhone 11 Pro 64GB variant.Rs 89,900 for iPhone XS 64GB variant.

Both, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS feature the same 5.8-display. The ‘Pro’ tag on the iPhone 11 Pro is due to features like the ‘XDR’ display, which offers up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. The redesigned camera unit has also got a massive upgrade with the addition of a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Close
Performance has also gotten faster, and better than the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro features Apple A13 Bionic chip, which the company claims is the fastest processor in any smartphone. The battery life on iPhone 11 is claimed to offer as much as four hours extra than the iPhone XS.
ParametersiPhone 11 Pro MaxiPhone XS Max
Display6.5-inch Super Retina XDR6.5-inch Super Retina display
Resolution1242 x 26881242 x 2688
ProcessorApple A13 BionicApple A12 Bionic
RAM6GB4GB
Storage64GB/256GB/512GB64GB/256GB/512GB
Rear Camera12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide- angle lens with 120-degree field of view.12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto
Front Camera12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording7MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera
Battery3,500 mAh. Apple claims that it offers five hours more than iPhone XS.3,174 mAh
ColoursSpace Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight GreenSpace Grey, Gold, Silver.
PriceRs 1,09,900 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB variantRs 99,900 for iPhone XS 64GB variant.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has similar specifications as the iPhone 11 Pro with a bigger display and an additional ultra-wide sensor in the triple camera setup.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max also gets a much better battery life when compared to the iPhone XS Max. Apple claims that the iPhone 11 Pro Max can offer up to five additional hours of juice when compared to the iPhone XS Max.

The launch of iPhone 11 has resulted in a price drop across many older generation iPhones. Now could be the best time to buy an older iPhone if the newer ones do not fit your budget. Apple has also dropped the price of iPhone XR in India, making it the most affordable iPhone to buy with Face-ID.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 01:16 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

