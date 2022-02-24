Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro design renders leak months ahead of launch

On the Pixel 7 Pro, the camera module will blend into the frame, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7 design renders have leaked online. The two Google smartphones are expected to launch later this year after the iPhone 14 launch event. Months ahead of the launch, the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro design renders reveal some key details of the Android flagship smartphones.

Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro design renders

Tipster OnLeaks has uploaded 5K Google Pixel 7 Pro design renders. The images reveal that Google is sticking to the same design language and not making any major changes in the Google Pixel 7 Pro from the outside. The phone will continue to have a camera strip that extends from the rear panel’s left to right edge at the top. However, on the Pixel 7 Pro, the camera module will blend into the frame, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the OnePlus 10 Pro. The Google Pixel 7 Pro camera module will have three camera sensors and an LED flash module on the back. It will have the main camera, an ultrawide sensor and a periscope telephoto camera.

At the front, there will be a 6.7-inch or a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. It will have a curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The tipster did not share any details about the camera sensors or the performance unit.

Regarding the Pixel 7, OnLeaks claims that the phone will have a 6.2 or 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The screen is flat and has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. It has a relatively thick chin bezel. On the back, the Google Pixel 7 camera module has two sensors and an LED flash. The camera module design is similar to the Pro model.