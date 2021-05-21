Google Pixel 6 design renders show up online after Pixel 6 Pro images leak

Leaked renders suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series will be quite colourful.

Google Pixel 6 design render have leaked. Google is expected to launch two new Pixel 6 series smartphones. The bigger Pixel is rumoured to launch as the Pixel 6 Pro. Both devices are rumoured to launch in August 2021. Months before the launch, Google Pixel 6 specifications and images have leaked online.

The render images uploaded by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles reveal the Google Pixel 6 design and specifications. The new Pixel 6 render images are similar to what tipster Jon Prosser had leaked.

OnLeaks claims the upcoming Google smartphone will sport a 6.4-inch flat display. The tipster, who also leaked the Google Pixel 6 Pro design renders, claims the device will have wireless charging support and a single bottom-firing speaker.

On the back, the device has a massive horizontal camera island. It has a dual-camera setup and a third sensor next to the LED flash. Details of the three camera sensors are unknown at the moment. However, we can expect it to come with a wide, ultrawide, and colour correction sensor. The vanilla Pixel will measure 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm, according to OnLeaks.

It was previously reported that Google is working on a custom processor codenamed Whitechapel. The upcoming Pixel 6 series is rumoured to feature this custom Google Silicon. It will run Android 12 out of the box.