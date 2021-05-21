MARKET NEWS

Google Pixel 6 design renders show up online after Pixel 6 Pro images leak

Leaked renders suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series will be quite colourful.

Moneycontrol News
May 21, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
Google Pixel 6 design render have leaked. Google is expected to launch two new Pixel 6 series smartphones. The bigger Pixel is rumoured to launch as the Pixel 6 Pro. Both devices are rumoured to launch in August 2021. Months before the launch, Google Pixel 6 specifications and images have leaked online.

The render images uploaded by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles reveal the Google Pixel 6 design and specifications. The new Pixel 6 render images are similar to what tipster Jon Prosser had leaked. 

OnLeaks claims the upcoming Google smartphone will sport a 6.4-inch flat display. The tipster, who also leaked the Google Pixel 6 Pro design renders, claims the device will have wireless charging support and a single bottom-firing speaker.

On the back, the device has a massive horizontal camera island. It has a dual-camera setup and a third sensor next to the LED flash. Details of the three camera sensors are unknown at the moment. However, we can expect it to come with a wide, ultrawide, and colour correction sensor. The vanilla Pixel will measure 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm, according to OnLeaks. 

It was previously reported that Google is working on a custom processor codenamed Whitechapel. The upcoming Pixel 6 series is rumoured to feature this custom Google Silicon. It will run Android 12 out of the box. 

Google could launch its upcoming flagship smartphone series in late August. The company has also confirmed the Pixel 5a launch. However, its release date remains unknown.
TAGS: #Google #Pixel #smartphones
first published: May 21, 2021 01:55 pm

