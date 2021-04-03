Google Pixel 6 may ditch Qualcomm Snapdragon, launch with custom SoC codenamed Whitechapel

Representative image: Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 6 launch event is expected to be held in October 2021. Unlike every year, not much has leaked about the upcoming Google Pixel smartphone.

The latest development reveals major details about Google’s plan going forward with the performance on Pixel smartphones. According to a news report, Google is going the Apple way and developing its custom chip for the Pixel line.

Rumours of Google working on its custom SoC have been around since 2020. The rumour could turn into reality this year with the launch of a new chip code named Whitechapel. According to 9to5Google, this custom SoC will power the Pixel 6 (or whatever Google decides to call the Pixel 5 successor).

The report reveals that the chipset is internally being referred to as GS101. 9to5Google speculates that 'GS' stands for Google Silicon. There is also a mention of another code name called Slider found in the Google Camera app. The report states that 'Slider' is a shared platform for the first Whitechapel SoC. It is also connected to Samsung’s Exynos, suggesting that the SoC is being developed with Samsung Semiconductor’s system large-scale integration (SLSI) division. It also means that the Whitechapel SoC could share some commonalities with Samsung’s Exynos.

9to5Google also found references to two phones that are being built on the Slider platform. These are the code names of two Pixel phones leaked last year called Raven and Oriole.

There is no official word from Google yet on the existence of the Whitechapel SoC.