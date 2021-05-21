Google Pixel 6 Pro specifications, design renders leaked as Google I/O 2021 ends

Google could launch the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in late August.

Google Pixel 6 series is expected to launch later in 2021. The company is expected to launch the Pixel 6 Pro alongside the vanilla Pixel 6 as its flagship smartphone offering. Like every year, design renders and some details of the upcoming Pixel smartphone have leaked online.

The latest leak is around the Pixel 6 Pro. Tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with Digit, has revealed the design renders of the bigger Pixel smartphone. Previously, tipster Jon Prosser had leaked the render images of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, OnLeaks’ Pixel 6 Pro renders reveal some minor changes.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will have a curved AMOLED display. OnLeaks claims that the premium smartphone will have a 6.67-inch display and might come with high refresh rate support. It has a noticeable chin at the bottom, with the rest of the device offering a close-to-bezel-less design. The phone will also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the multi-colour tone back is a triple-camera setup. The device will have a periscope lens and a main wide camera. The render images further reveal that the horizontal camera island has a couple of extra sensors. One of the two sensors could be the colour correction sensor that was previously rumoured. As per previous leaks, the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera would feature a 50MP Sony sensor and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. The rear camera setup will also feature an ultrawide camera.

