Google Pixel 6 Pro specifications, design renders leaked as Google I/O 2021 ends

Google could launch the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in late August.

Moneycontrol News
May 21, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST
Google Pixel 6 series is expected to launch later in 2021. The company is expected to launch the Pixel 6 Pro alongside the vanilla Pixel 6 as its flagship smartphone offering. Like every year, design renders and some details of the upcoming Pixel smartphone have leaked online.

The latest leak is around the Pixel 6 Pro. Tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with Digit, has revealed the design renders of the bigger Pixel smartphone. Previously, tipster Jon Prosser had leaked the render images of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, OnLeaks’ Pixel 6 Pro renders reveal some minor changes.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will have a curved AMOLED display. OnLeaks claims that the premium smartphone will have a 6.67-inch display and might come with high refresh rate support. It has a noticeable chin at the bottom, with the rest of the device offering a close-to-bezel-less design. The phone will also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the multi-colour tone back is a triple-camera setup. The device will have a periscope lens and a main wide camera. The render images further reveal that the horizontal camera island has a couple of extra sensors. One of the two sensors could be the colour correction sensor that was previously rumoured. As per previous leaks, the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera would feature a 50MP Sony sensor and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. The rear camera setup will also feature an ultrawide camera.

Also read: Android 12 features announced at Google I/O 2021

It was previously reported that Google is working on a custom processor codenamed Whitechapel. The upcoming Pixel 6 series is rumoured to feature this custom Google Silicon. Google could launch its upcoming flagship smartphone series in late August. The company has also confirmed the Pixel 5a launch. However, its release date remains unknown.
TAGS: #Google #smartphones
first published: May 21, 2021 08:10 am

