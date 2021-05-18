MARKET NEWS

Google Pixel 6 Pro camera specs leaked ahead of Google I/O 2021

The Google Pixel 6 series launch is tipped for late August.

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
Both, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have a massive camera bump that stretches horizontally across the back panel, giving you a Daft Punk-like vibe.

Google Pixel 6 camera specs have leaked ahead of Google I/O 2021. The leaked specs suggest that the Pixel 6 series is getting a camera upgrade. Google will introduce a quad-sensor camera unit on the Pixel 6 Pro.

The company’s top-tier Android flagship device will feature a ‘large’ 50MP Sony sensor, according to tipster Yogesh. The tipster did not reveal the sensor’s size. He further claims that the PVT model has an 8MP periscope lens setup with a 5x optical zoom. Furthermore, the upcoming Pro Pixel 6 will have an ultrawide lens and a colour correction sensor.

Previously, tipster Max Weinbach had revealed that the Pixel 6 series will come with a new camera sensor. YouTuber Jon Prosser also leaked some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specifications. Both, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have a massive camera bump that stretches horizontally across the back panel, giving you a Daft Punk-like vibe. The vanilla model will have two sensors, whereas the Pro model will have a triple-camera setup, according to Prosser.  

At the front, both phones will have extremely thin bezels around the hole-punch display. The devices will also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Details about the display size and other specifications are currently unknown. 

It was previously reported that Google is working on a custom processor codenamed Whitechapel. The upcoming Pixel 6 series is rumoured to feature this custom Google Silicon. The upcoming Pixel 6 series will be quite colourful. Prosser claims that two-thirds of the rear panel will have a white finish and the area above the black camera module will have an orange finish. There will also be other variants in champagne gold and a faded orange finishes. 

The Google Pixel 6 series launch is tipped for late August. Meanwhile, the company is gearing up for Google I/O 2021 where it will unveil Android 12 and more.
TAGS: #Google #smartphones
first published: May 18, 2021 09:37 am

