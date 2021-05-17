Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro camera to get a new sensor

Google Pixel 6 camera details have leaked. According to a new leak, the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 will have a new camera sensor. The Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 design renders had leaked ahead of the Google I/O 2021.

Google has been using the same 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor on its Pixel smartphones since the Pixel 3. Several enthusiasts have been wanting the company to launch its flagship smartphone with a more versatile camera module. Leaked Pixel 6 images suggest that things are likely to change this year. Adding to the leaked information is another key detail revealed by tipster Max Weinbach. The tipster claims that Google will launch the Pixel 6 series with a new camera sensor. He did not reveal the sensor’s details like its size or resolution.

Both, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have a massive camera bump that stretches horizontally across the back panel, giving you a Daft Punk-like vibe. The vanilla model will have two sensors, whereas the Pro model will have a triple-camera setup. Details about the camera sensors are currently unknown. However, we can expect the vanilla model to feature a main and ultrawide angle, whereas the Pro model will have an additional telephoto lens.

At the front, both phones will have extremely thin bezels around the hole-punch display. The devices will also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Details about the display size and other specifications are currently unknown.

The upcoming Pixel 6 series will be quite colourful. Prosser claims that two-thirds of the rear panel will have a white finish and the area above the black camera module will have an orange finish. There will also be other variants in champagne gold and a faded orange finishes.

It was previously reported that Google is working on a custom processor codenamed Whitechapel. The upcoming Pixel 6 series is rumoured to feature this custom Google Silicon.