Google I/O 2021 developer event goes virtual after two years on May 18

Google has revealed that it will host its annual developer conference 'Google I/O 2021' in May. The announcement was done through a series of puzzles, which when solved reveals the date as the answer.

In a departure from the norms, the Google I/O 2021 dates were not revealed on the Google Events page directly, but can be viewed after solving a series of puzzles. However, 9to5Google solved the puzzles and eased everyone's curiosity revealing that the event will be hosted between May 18 and 20.

Like most events this year, the Google I/O 2021 will be hosted virtually. Notably, this is the first virtual-only Google I/O. The company had cancelled the conference last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google is expected to give us a glimpse of Android 12 and talk about some of its new and upcoming features. It is also expected to unveil new hardware products, possibly the Pixel 5a.

We can expect more details as we get closer to the event.

Meanwhile, a leaked document has revealed details of Android 12 features – including a revamped notification panel.

The transparent notification shade is now replaced by an opaque beige-coloured background. The colour is likely to change depending on the theme. The conversation widget is still separated from the rest of the notifications. However, the rounded corners are more pronounced. The number of Quick Setting toggles is also reduced to four, instead of six, and each icon is larger in size.

Google Pixel 5a specifications (rumoured)

Details of the upcoming Google Pixel 5a were also leaked earlier this year. Leaked Pixel 5a design renders suggest that the smartphone will be quite similar to the Pixel 4a. However, unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 5a will have a dual-camera setup.

At the front, the Pixel 5a will sport a hole-punch 6.2-inch flat display. It will have an OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution - the same as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a.

We speculate that the company would add the Pixel 5’s 12MP + 16MP camera sensors. There is also an additional third sensor, which is speculated to be the Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) sensor. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Google will launch the Pixel 5a with a headphone jack and stereo speakers, according to OnLeaks. The device will be 8.8mm thick.

Google is also tipped to launch new Google Pixel Buds. Previously, tipster Jon Prosser had claimed that Google will unveil the new buds in mid-April. The specifications and exact launch date are unknown at the moment.