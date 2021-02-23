Google Pixel 5a design renders leak suggesting Pixel 4a-like design

Google Pixel 5a design renders have leaked. The next Pixel smartphone launch is expected to happen around the Google I/O event, which is typically hosted in May 2020. Ahead of the official announcement, the Google Pixel 5a specifications have leaked

Tipster OnLeaks has leaked the Pixel 5a design renders, which suggest that the upcoming smartphone will be quite similar to the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. The hole-punch display will be flat and tall at 6.2-inches. it will have an OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution - the same as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a.

The camera module on the plastic back is getting an upgrade though. As per the leaked renders, the camera module will come in the same square-shaped design. However, Google Pixel 5a will come with a dual-camera setup instead of a single lens on the Pixel 4a. We speculate that the company would add the Pixel 5’s 12MP + 16MP camera sensors. There is also an additional third sensor, which is speculated to be the Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) sensor.

The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Google will launch the Pixel 5a with a headphone jack and stereo speakers, according to OnLeaks. The device will be 8.8mm thick.

The processor details are currently under the wraps. It could run on the upcoming Android 12 operating system out of the box.