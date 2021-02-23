English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google Pixel 5a design renders leak suggesting Pixel 4a-like design

Google Pixel 5a launch is expected to be hosted in May during the Google I/O event.

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

Google Pixel 5a design renders have leaked. The next Pixel smartphone launch is expected to happen around the Google I/O event, which is typically hosted in May 2020. Ahead of the official announcement, the Google Pixel 5a specifications have leaked 

Tipster OnLeaks has leaked the Pixel 5a design renders, which suggest that the upcoming smartphone will be quite similar to the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. The hole-punch display will be flat and tall at 6.2-inches. it will have an OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution - the same as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a. 

The camera module on the plastic back is getting an upgrade though. As per the leaked renders, the camera module will come in the same square-shaped design. However, Google Pixel 5a will come with a dual-camera setup instead of a single lens on the Pixel 4a. We speculate that the company would add the Pixel 5’s 12MP + 16MP camera sensors. There is also an additional third sensor, which is speculated to be the Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) sensor.

The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Google will launch the Pixel 5a with a headphone jack and stereo speakers, according to OnLeaks. The device will be 8.8mm thick.

The processor details are currently under the wraps. It could run on the upcoming Android 12 operating system out of the box.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Google #smartphones
first published: Feb 23, 2021 10:08 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.