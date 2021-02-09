Android 12 may feature New Conversation Widget, Apple iOS 14-like camera and mic indicator, leaked document suggests

Google is expected to roll out Android 12 to users later this year. Ahead of the official launch, the company typically releases the beta version to its partner companies for them to prepare for the rollout. An alleged document detailing some of the key Android 12 features with screenshots has surfaced online.

The details shared in the document leaked by XDA Developers reveal that the notification panel will receive an overhaul. The transparent notification shade is now replaced by an opaque beige-coloured background. The colour is likely to change depending on the theme.

The conversation widget is still separated from the rest of the notifications. However, the rounded corners are more pronounced. The number of Quick Setting toggles is also reduced to four, instead of six, and each icon is larger in size.

Android 12 also has a new “Conversations” widget that could be used to highlight recent messages, missed calls, or other details. The report states that the widget shown is small and only seems to be big enough to accommodate showing one message/call/status at a time in its smallest size. These widgets provide access to “People Shortcuts” which contain an avatar, name, notification content, and status information.

Like Apple iOS 14, Android 12 is also likely to highlight if an app is using the device’s camera or microphone. Tapping on the indicator to take you to the app that is accessing the camera or mic. The indicator is currently located at the top-right corner of the screen. Google could also introduce new Privacy settings that disable the camera and microphone access entirely. Google is said to mandate the inclusion of camera and microphone indicators in Android 12.

It is too soon to completely believe in the contents of leaked Android 12 document. We advise our readers to take the leaked document details with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.