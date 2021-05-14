Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro design renders leaked ahead of Google I/O 2021

Google Pixel 6 design renders have leaked online. The upcoming Google flagship Android smartphone is getting a massive overhaul in terms of design. Google will launch two new smartphones under the Pixel 6 lineup. These include the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google is ditching the “XL” branding on its bigger Pixel and is instead calling it the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Tipster Jon Prosser has leaked the design renders of the upcoming Pixel devices. According to the leaked renders, both devices will have a massive camera bump that stretches across the back panel. The vanilla model will have two sensors, whereas the Pro model will have a triple-camera setup. Details about the camera sensors are currently unknown. However, we can expect the vanilla model to feature a main and ultrawide angle, whereas the Pro model will have an additional telephoto lens.

Leaked renders also suggest that the upcoming Pixel 6 series will be quite colourful. Prosser claims that two-thirds of the rear panel will have a white finish and the area above the black camera module will have an orange finish. There will also be other variants in champagne gold and a faded orange finishes.

On the front, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will have extremely thin bezels, according to Prosser. The devices will have a hole-punch camera cutout and also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Details about the display size and other specifications are currently unknown.

The right edge has the volume and power buttons, leaving the left edge completely blank. It was previously reported that Google is working on a custom processor codenamed Whitechapel. The upcoming Pixel 6 series is rumoured to feature this custom Google Silicon.