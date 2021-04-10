Google Pixel 5a announced amid rumours of its cancellation but is it coming to India?

Google Pixel 5a has been announced. The company decided to make an abrupt announcement of its upcoming Pixel smartphone on late Friday evening. The announcement was made following rumours of the Google Pixel 5a launch cancelled due to chip shortage.

Tipster Jon Prosser, earlier on April 9, tweeted about the Google Pixel 5a launch getting cancelled. Prosser cited the global chip shortage as the reason for Google not launching its upcoming Pixel phone.

Minutes after the rumour went viral on the internet, Google made the Pixel 5a official. A Google spokesperson confirmed that the Google Pixel 5a launch will take place. However, the phone will launch only in the US and Japan. “Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced,” a Google spokesperson told 9to5Google.

This means that the Pixel 5a could be available starting October 2021 in the said markets. It is possible that the search engine giant announces the Pixel 5a for the Indian market in the coming days. Google skipped the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 launch in India. It instead launched the Pixel 4a 4G in the country.

Currently, there is no official word on the Google Pixel 5a launch in India. It is worth noting that the Pixel 5a has been approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for its launch in the country.

The smartphone’s specifications and design renders have leaked in the past.

Google Pixel 5a specifications (leaked)

Tipster OnLeaks had leaked the Pixel 5a design renders, which suggest that the upcoming smartphone will be quite similar to the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. The hole-punch display will be flat and tall at 6.2-inches. it will have an OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution - the same as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a.

The camera module on the plastic back is getting an upgrade though. As per the leaked renders, the camera module will come in the same square-shaped design. However, Google Pixel 5a will come with a dual-camera setup instead of a single lens on the Pixel 4a. We speculate that the company would add the Pixel 5’s 12MP + 16MP camera sensors. There is also an additional third sensor, which is speculated to be the Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) sensor.

The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Google will launch the Pixel 5a with a headphone jack and stereo speakers, according to OnLeaks. The device will be 8.8mm thick.

The processor details are currently under the wraps. It could run on the upcoming Android 12 operating system out of the box.