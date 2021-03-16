Google Pixel 5a just got BIS certified, Indian launch imminent?



Google's long-rumored Android smartphone, Google Pixel 5a just got BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification. This is exciting news because companies usually seek that certification before a big launch on our shores.

The Pixel 5a is expected to be a pared-down version of The Pixel 5, Google's current Android flagship. The phone has been leaked numerous times online and a lot of rumours suggest that the 5a could very well end up looking a lot like the Pixel 4a.

The possible release dates for the phone have also been leaked, with many reports suggesting that the phone may see a launch on June 11. The 5a is expected to have an OLED display with a Full HD+ (2220x1080) resolution. There is still speculation on whether Google throws in the same 12 megapixels + 16-megapixel camera module found on the Pixel 5. There is also expected to be a third Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) sensor on the camera module.

The phone will have a fingerprint scanner on the back and it looks like the 5a will ship with a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers.

As with all rumours, it is generally a good practice to not trust anything until the device has finally launched.