New Google Pixel smartphone launch tipped for June 11; Pixel Buds coming in mid-April

Google Pixel smartphone launch typically takes place at around the Google I/O in Q2 every year. A new tip from tipster Jon Prosser suggests that Google could launch a new Pixel smartphone this year in June. The search engine giant will also unveil new Pixel Buds in mid-April, the tipster claims.

Prosser did not reveal the name of the Pixel smartphone. He claimed that the device will launch on June 11. We can expect the company to unveil the Google Pixel 5a or Pixel 6. Details about the Pixel 6 are scarce at the moment. Google Pixel 5a design renders had leaked earlier this year. The design is quite similar to the Pixel 4a. However, unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 5a will have a dual-camera setup.

The phone will sport a hole-punch 6.2-inch flat display. It will have an OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution - the same as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a. We speculate that the company would add the Pixel 5’s 12MP + 16MP camera sensors. There is also an additional third sensor, which is speculated to be the Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) sensor. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Google will launch the Pixel 5a with a headphone jack and stereo speakers, according to OnLeaks. The device will be 8.8mm thick.

Prosser further revealed that the new Google Pixel Buds launch is scheduled for mid-April. The specifications and exact launch date are unknown at the moment.