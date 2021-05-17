After Pixel 6 design renders, Android 12 features leaked before Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021 is slated to go live on May 18. The annual Android developer event is coming back after a year’s back. Like every Google I/O event, the Pixel smartphone maker is expected to give us a glimpse of the upcoming Android 12 update. However, it looks like we already have got a glimpse courtesy of a leaked Android 12 video.

Tipster Jon Prosser has leaked some of the key Android 12 features ahead of Google I/O 2021. According to the leaked images, Android 12 is getting a major design overhaul. Prosser has managed to get hands on the alleged Android 12 features video that will be showcased during the Google I/O 2021 live stream.

The leaked video reveals that Android 12 will offer “beautiful new experience” and “stronger privacy with security protections.” The upcoming Android 12 update will also help all your devices work better together. It will have some design changes in the key UI elements. For instance, there is a new media widget and a battery saver toggle. Google is also redesigning the volume slider, and the brightness slider in Android 12. Even the weather and clock widgets are getting a newly-designed widget.

The notifications panel is also getting a slight change. Google will release Android 12 with a stacked notification panel and the ability to manually group notifications. Other details include a new home screen with a huge clock in the centre. Android 12 will show the number of unread notifications on the top-left corner, next to the clock when the phone is unlocked.