CD Projekt Red says Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update "on track" for Q1 2022

CD Projekt RED told investors in a meeting that the upgrade will be released in early 2022

At an investor meeting, CD Projekt RED (CDPR) assured its investors that the next generation upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077 was on schedule for a target release of Q1 2022. The upgrade had been previously delayed out of its original late 2021 release window.

While the Polish developer has released a steady stream of bug and hotfixes, the troubled launch of the game soured public opinion against the company. The game recently seems to have found momentum again, becoming the top seller in Steam's Autumn Sale.

Also Read: Ten best game deals at Steam's Autumn Sale

Another delayed upgrade, one for the beloved RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now being targeted for the second quarter of 2022. The upgrades will be free for owners of both games.

CDPR had to face a wave of backlash at the launch of the game, which was riddled with bugs and technical issues. It has since released bug fixes and updates but the damage was already done.

Despite its negative public reaction, Cyberpunk 2077 has actually managed to sell well. It sold 13.7 million copies during the launch month but those sales have been slowing down.

Also Read: CD Projekt RED says GOG's financial performance presents a challenge

As per Forbes, the game will end 2021 with just 4.2 million copies sold, less than a third of what it managed to sell at launch. This drop in sales was also facilitated by the delay of the next gen upgrade for the game.

In a presentation shared with the investors, CDPR pointed out that its heavily focused on fixing Cyberpunk 2077 and has dedicated a large portion of its workforce towards the next-gen upgrade and the game's first expansion.