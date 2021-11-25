Ten best game deals at Steam's Autumn Sale

The annual sale has tons of great deals on popular game franchises

Valve has just started the annual Steam Autumn Sale, which is scheduled to last till December 1, 10am PT (11:30pm IST). As is customary, there are a lot of great deals on popular game franchises and this is the perfect time to pick up that one game you wanted for cheap.

Here are our top 10 picks for deals during the sale.

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

The Tales franchise is huge in Japan and is considered one of the essential Japanese Role Playing Game (JRPG) franchises. Tales of Arise is the seventeenth game in the franchise that has been going strong since 1995 and introduces lots of new mechanics.

Arise is also a standalone adventure, which means you do not need to have played the previous games to understand the story.

You can grab the standard edition of the game for Rs 1,724, the deluxe edition for Rs 2,249 and the Ultimate Edition is on sale for Rs 2,624.

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Supergiant continues to be the studio that can do no wrong with Hades, one of the best Action Roguelikes to be released in the last year.

Featuring an awesome soundtrack, fast paced action combat and a story that is deeper than you expect.

You can pick up the game for Rs 398 during the sale or get the soundtrack bundle, which throws in the game's original score for Rs 578. Alternatively, you can buy all of the company's games by purchasing the Supergiant Collection Bundle which throws in Bastion, Transistor and Pyre together with their soundtracks for Rs 1,252.

The Deus Ex Collection (Square Enix, Eidos Montreal, Ion Storm)

The Deus Ex franchise hasn't seen some love since the release of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided in 2016 but if you are new to the franchise, you can now discover all of the games for dirt cheap.

The collection is on sale for Rs 258 and includes five games: Mankind Divided, Human Revolution - Director's Cut, The Fall, Invisible War and the original 2000 classic Deus Ex: Game of the Year edition.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Square Enix, Eidos Montreal)

If you haven't played it yet, Guardians of the Galaxy is a well put together homage to the comic book and film franchise, with a killer soundtrack and lovable cast of characters.

You can pick up the standard edition for Rs 1,949 or grab the deluxe edition on discount for Rs 2,278. Alternatively, if you own the standard edition of the game, you can upgrade to get all the digital deluxe edition extras for Rs 500.

Ultrakill (New Blood Interactive, Arsi "Hakita" Patala)

Made entirely by one man, this game is a tribute to the presentation style of the PlayStation 1 era combined with deep shooting mechanics of something like Doom Eternal. It's a mad, fast-paced shooter that will challenge you and force you to "Git-Gud!"

Ultrakill is in Early Access, which means the game isn't content complete yet but there is still enough here to have tons of fun. There is also a driving, cathartic drum & bass soundtrack to boot.

Pick it up on sale for Rs 423. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the New Blood FPS trilogy bundle which adds Amid Evil and Dusk, two more frantic shooters for Rs 857.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio)

A fresh take on the popular Yakuza franchise, which combines an excellent story with turn-based battles. Grow yourself, build your team and engage in tons of wacky little side-activities and quests.

You can pick up the standard edition for Rs 1,499, the Hero Edition for Rs 1,649 and the Legendary Hero Edition for Rs 1,949.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

One of the most impressive and exhaustive open-world games ever made, 2019's Red Dead Redemption 2 is a high watermark for the genre. With an excellent story, superb visuals and fun gameplay mechanics, this will cover your open-world cravings for some time.

The standard edition is on sale for Rs 1,599 or you can opt for the Ultimate Edition for Rs 2,079.

Borderlands 3 (2K, Gearbox Software)

The third game in the franchise is divisive with some players loathing the new story and characters while Gearbox's greedy practices also got their share of brickbats.

The game itself? It has polished shooting mechanics and skills that have been honed over two games, excellent combat, and tons, and tons, and tons of guns!

Consider it on sale for Rs 747 for the standard edition or the Super Deluxe Edition for Rs 1,596. The Ultimate Edition bundles everything that has been released so far for Rs 1,828.

You can even check out the Handsome Collection which bundles two games (Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: Pre Sequel) and all of their DLC for Rs 737.

DOOM Franchise Bundle (id Software, Nightdive Studios, Bethesda Softworks)

This excellent collection bundles Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition (includes all DLC), Doom 2016, Doom 3: BFG Edition, Doom 64 and the classic MS-DOS Doom Games in one package.

The bundle is on sale for Rs 1,948.

Outriders (Square Enix, People Can Fly)

Outriders has had a rough time of it since launch. The myriad of technical issues stopped any momentum and the lacklustre story and presentation issues made it tough to recommend.

Since then, People Can Fly has dropped a massive update that adds new content and while it still isn't a great game, it has fun combat that shines in co-op. So, if you are looking for a co-op campaign to beat with a friend, this game is worth a look on sale.