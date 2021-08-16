Apple to launch iPhone 13 in September; Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, M1X MacBook Pro in pipeline: Report

Apple iPhone 13 launch event is rumoured to be hosted in September. According to reports, iPhone 13 will launch on September 14. Apple is also expected to announce a bunch of new products later this year, including new AirPods, iPad mini 6, iPad 9 and the M1X MacBook Pro.

iPhone 13 specifications, features and other details leaked

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s next iPhone will be called iPhone 13. There were some reports in the past which claimed that the device will be called iPhone 12S. However, Gurman claims that although the upcoming iPhone models will have an “S” level of upgrade, Apple will call it the iPhone 13. Some key iPhone 13 specifications have leaked online. Previously, it was rumoured that the Pro models, namely the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max might feature Always-On Display.

To make up for the battery consumption, Apple is likely to increase the battery capacity of the iPhone 13 models. The top-end 2021 iPhone 13 Pro Max will pack a 4,352 mAh battery as opposed to the 3,687 mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro models will have a 3,095 mAh battery. Lastly, the iPhone 13 mini will pack a 2,406 mAh battery, which is marginally bigger than the 2,227 mAh cell on the iPhone 12 mini (Review).

The bigger battery is also said to make up for the 120Hz OLED displays on the Pro models. Previous reports claimed the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a 120Hz OLED display. The standard iPhone 13 models are likely to feature 60Hz models. While the display size is the same, the notch is getting smaller on the iPhone 13 series by 33 percent. Leaked iPhone 13 render images revealed that the earpiece has been moved to the top bezel for making more space. Apple still has the Face ID sensors on the iPhone 13.

On the back, the camera bump is said to be bigger than that of the iPhone 12 Pro. It is suspected that Apple could pack a bigger sensor in iPhone 13 Pro models, which may result in a larger camera module. You can click here to know more about the complete iPhone 13 leaked specs, features and other details.

Apple Watch Series 7

Gurman further stated that the upcoming Apple Watch will get a “bit of a redesign”. It will have a flatter display and updated screen technology alongside a faster processor. Apple Watch Series 7 design renders have leaked. The upcoming Apple smartwatch for iPhone will share the same design language as other Apple products launched this year. Tipster Jon Prosser claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 will have flat edges on either side similar to the iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The Apple iPhone 12 (Review) series too comes with flat sides. The Apple Watch Series 6 (Review), on the other hand, has slightly curved edges.

You can click here to check more leaked details on the Apple Watch Series 7.

AirPods 3

The much-rumoured Apple AirPods will get a major redesign this year. According to Gurman and several other reports, the upcoming AirPods will get a smaller stem and look fairly similar to the AirPods Pro. It, however, will miss out on the “Pro” features like Active Noise Cancellation. The standard AirPods will also not come with silicon tips either. The charging case is also expected to get smaller and wider, similar to the Pro AirPods.

iPad mini 6, iPad 9

Apple is also set to launch a smaller iPad mini alongside the entry-level iPad 9 later this year. It will have thinner borders and a complete redesign, according to Gurman.

Design renders of the iPad mini 6 had leaked in the past. The iPad mini 6 will look like a smaller version of the 2020 iPad Air. Apple is said to push the bezels further to offer more screen estate in the same footprint. The Touch ID will be moved to the power button on the top edge. It is also said to come with “dramatically improved” speakers. Lastly, the iPad mini 6 is rumoured to launch in three colours - Black, Silver, Rose Gold.

A recent report claimed that the iPad mini 6 will feature a faster A15 chip. The same processor is expected to power the upcoming iPhone 13 series. It is also likely to feature a USB Type-C port and include a magnetic smart connector.

There is very little known about the iPad 9. Gurman states that there is also a slimmer and faster ninth-generation iPad coming for students.

M1X MacBook Pro

There were rumours of Apple launching the new M1X MacBook Pro at the iPhone 13 launch event. However, Gurman believes otherwise. He claims that the new MacBook Pro models will launch later this year. Rumours are rife that the upcoming MacBook Pro will come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. Both variants will have a mini-LED display, which was first introduced on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The two variants are expected to come with a more powerful version of the M1 chip called M1X or even possibly the M2 chip. The two chips will feature eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. The main difference will lie in the GPU department. Both models will feature 16 or 32 GPU cores. The upcoming Apple Silicon will also support up to 64GB of RAM as opposed to 16GB on the current M1 chip.