Apple may announce new AirPods 3 at iPhone 13 launch event

The AirPods 3 will get a major design overhaul and will be fairly similar to the current AirPods Pro, per reports.

Moneycontrol News
July 28, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
Reports suggest that the AirPods 3 will get a major design overhaul and will be fairly similar to the current AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods 3 could be announced at the iPhone 13 launch event in September. A new report suggests the iPhone maker is gearing up for the AirPods 2 successor’s launch. DigiTimes claims the shipment of certain components required for AirPods 3 has already begun. Apple is expected to ramp up production in August for the September launch event.

Reports of the Apple AirPods 3 launch have been floating around for some time. Previously, it was reported that the new AirPods will launch in May 2021. While that did not happen, some reports are suggesting a September launch for the AirPods 3.

It has been a while since Apple updated its entry-level AirPods. The AirPods second-generation was launched in March 2019 with features like Hey Siri, a new H1 chip, wireless charging option, etc. Reports suggest that the AirPods 3 will get a major design overhaul and will be fairly similar to the current AirPods Pro.

This means that the AirPods 3 will have a shorter stem. It, however, will miss out on the “Pro” features like Active Noise Cancellation. The standard AirPods will also not come with silicon tips either. The charging case is also expected to get smaller and wider, similar to the Pro AirPods. 

DigiTimes previously said that several suppliers have kicked off circuit board-related shipments for upcoming Apple products. This shipment also includes components of the AirPods 3. We can expect the Apple AirPods 3 price to be around USD 159 or around Rs 16,000 in India at launch. Apple has not made any official announcement on the AirPods 3 launch at the time of writing this. 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple
first published: Jul 28, 2021 01:35 pm

