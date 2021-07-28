Apple may announce new AirPods 3 at iPhone 13 launch event

Reports suggest that the AirPods 3 will get a major design overhaul and will be fairly similar to the current AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods 3 could be announced at the iPhone 13 launch event in September. A new report suggests the iPhone maker is gearing up for the AirPods 2 successor’s launch. DigiTimes claims the shipment of certain components required for AirPods 3 has already begun. Apple is expected to ramp up production in August for the September launch event.

Reports of the Apple AirPods 3 launch have been floating around for some time. Previously, it was reported that the new AirPods will launch in May 2021. While that did not happen, some reports are suggesting a September launch for the AirPods 3.

It has been a while since Apple updated its entry-level AirPods. The AirPods second-generation was launched in March 2019 with features like Hey Siri, a new H1 chip, wireless charging option, etc. Reports suggest that the AirPods 3 will get a major design overhaul and will be fairly similar to the current AirPods Pro.

This means that the AirPods 3 will have a shorter stem. It, however, will miss out on the “Pro” features like Active Noise Cancellation. The standard AirPods will also not come with silicon tips either. The charging case is also expected to get smaller and wider, similar to the Pro AirPods.