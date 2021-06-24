Apple AirPods 3 launch rumoured for later this year as suppliers begin shipping key components

Leaked images suggest that the AirPods 3 will have an AirPods Pro-like design.

Apple AirPods 3 launch is rumoured for later this year. The AirPods second-generation successor was previously expected to launch at the April Apple event. The new AirPods are expected to come in an all-new design.

According to DigiTimes, several suppliers have kicked off circuit board-related shipments for upcoming Apple products. This shipment also includes components of the AirPods 3, MacRumors reported, citing the DigiTimes article.

"Suppliers including Semco, LG Innotek, Kinsus, Unimicron, Nan Ya, Zhen Ding and AT&S have all kicked off their BT substrate shipments for Apple's next-generation products including the Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone, which all adopt SiP modules,” the report read.

Previously, it was reported that the third-generation Apple AirPods will sport an AirPods Pro-like design. This means that the stem will be smaller compared to current-generation AirPods. However, it will miss out on Pro features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The charging case is also expected to get smaller and wider, similar to the Pro AirPods.

We can expect the Apple AirPods 3 price to be around USD 159 or around Rs 16,000 in India at launch. Apple has not made any official announcement on the AirPods 3 launch at the time of writing this.