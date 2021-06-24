MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple AirPods 3 launch rumoured for later this year as suppliers begin shipping key components

The third-generation Apple AirPods will sport an AirPods Pro-like design.

Moneycontrol News
June 24, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
Leaked images suggest that the AirPods 3 will have an AirPods Pro-like design.

Leaked images suggest that the AirPods 3 will have an AirPods Pro-like design.

Apple AirPods 3 launch is rumoured for later this year. The AirPods second-generation successor was previously expected to launch at the April Apple event. The new AirPods are expected to come in an all-new design.

According to DigiTimes, several suppliers have kicked off circuit board-related shipments for upcoming Apple products. This shipment also includes components of the AirPods 3, MacRumors reported, citing the DigiTimes article.

"Suppliers including Semco, LG Innotek, Kinsus, Unimicron, Nan Ya, Zhen Ding and AT&S have all kicked off their BT substrate shipments for Apple's next-generation products including the Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone, which all adopt SiP modules,” the report read.

Previously, it was reported that the third-generation Apple AirPods will sport an AirPods Pro-like design. This means that the stem will be smaller compared to current-generation AirPods. However, it will miss out on Pro features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The charging case is also expected to get smaller and wider, similar to the Pro AirPods. 

We can expect the Apple AirPods 3 price to be around USD 159 or around Rs 16,000 in India at launch. Apple has not made any official announcement on the AirPods 3 launch at the time of writing this. 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AirPods #Apple
first published: Jun 24, 2021 11:09 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.