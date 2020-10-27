New entry-level AirPods, AirPods Pro with revamped design launching early next year: Report

Apple could launch two new AirPods models in early 2021. The iPhone-maker is working on an entry-level AirPods, which will sport a similar design as the AirPods Pro but will miss out on the premium features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), according to aa Bloomberg report. Moreover, Apple will also launch a second-generation of AirPods Pro with a new design similar to the likes of Galaxy Buds Plus, Pixel Buds, etc.

The entry-level AirPods will have similar design elements to the AirPods Pro. There could be a small stem and replaceable silicone ear-tips. Apple is also said to be working on making battery life better on the third-generation AirPods. While the exact launch date of the third-generation AirPods is unknown, the report states that Apple could unveil it during H1 2021.

The second-generation premium AirPods Pro models will sport a revamped, compact design. Apple will ditch the stem design, something that has been seen since the inception of Apple’s AirPods line-up. The company will instead opt for a circular design, much like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, Pixel Buds, etc.

A compact design is also said to be introducing more challenges in integrating ANC, wireless antennas, microphones, and other components. Apple will finalise the design of the upcoming AirPods Pro after finding a way out to come over these challenges.

The report further mentions that Apple is also planning to launch a new HomePod smart speaker that will sit between the current $99 HomePoD mini and the $299 HomePod.

Apple is also said to be working on a new pair of over-the-ear headphones, dubbed as AirPods Studio. According to rumours, AirPods Studio will utilise embedded sensors to determine when and how the headphone is worn. The sensors will work similarly to the ear detection feature on regular AirPods. If accurate, then you can expect the AirPods Studio to resume playback as soon as it is placed on your head or pause a track when the headphones are placed on the neck.

Apple’s upcoming headphones are also expected to use sensors that detect the left and right ears, automatically routing the audio channels. This means there will be no fixed left and right channels. Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode are also expected to be supported just like on the new AirPods Pro.