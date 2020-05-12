Apple's AirPods Studio over-the-ear headphones could arrive as early as WWDC 2020 in June

The success of Apple’s AirPods has made it a significant player in the audio accessories segment. The introduction of the AirPods Pro in 2019 furthered the tech giant's success in this market. However, Apple is not stopping there.

With a firm footing in the truly wireless earbuds game, Apple is now looking to launch its own over-the-ear headphones. The headphones, tentatively dubbed “AirPods Studio” could arrive as early as WWDC 2020, which will begin on June 22. 9to5Mac recently reported some details about the upcoming AirPods Studio.

According to the report, the AirPods Studio will utilise embedded sensors to determine when and how the headphone is worn. The sensors will work similarly to the ear detection feature on regular AirPods. If accurate, then you can expect the AirPods Studio to resume playback as soon as it is placed on your head or pause a track when the headphones are placed on the neck.

Apple’s upcoming headphones are also expected to use sensors that detect the left and right ears, automatically routing the audio channels. This means there will be no fixed left and right channels. Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode are also expected to be supported just like on the new AirPods Pro.

9to5Mac’s source also claimed that Apple’s AirPods Studio is expected to be focused on professional audio users. And that pairing the earphones with a Mac or iOS device will unlock custom equaliser settings. Apple's AirPods Studio is rumoured to be priced at USD 349 (Roughly Rs 26,500).