Apple AirPods Pro is finally up for sale in India. The ‘Pro’ wireless earbuds were launched on October 30 in the US and have been priced at Rs 24,900 in India. Moneycontrol had exclusively reported that the AirPods Pro would go on sale today in India.

Apple AirPods Pro will be available for purchase starting today via various online and offline channels like Flipkart, Amazon India, Croma, and Apple Authorised resellers. Apple has announced that the AirPods Pro is an add-on and not a replacement to the AirPods with charging case.

AirPods Pro is compatible with Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

Android users, too, can connect AirPods Pro with their smartphones but will miss out on a bunch of features.

AirPods Pro features Apple’s H1 chip for enabling hands-free “Hey Siri”. The proprietary chipset also aids in better battery life and performance.

Apple has revamped the design of the AirPods Pro. The new wireless earbuds feature silicone ear tips for a better in-ear grip. Apple claims that AirPods Pro uses a vent system that equalises pressure and minimises any discomfort found in many in-ear earbuds.

For a better and immersive audio experience, the ear tip fit test would test the quality of the seal and identifying the best ear tip size for users. Within seconds, the algorithm would detect whether the ear tip is of the right fit or needs to be adjusted to create a better seal.

A highlight feature of the AirPods Pro is the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. There’s also a ‘Transparency Mode’ which allows the user to listen to music while still hearing ambient sound simultaneously. Users can switch between ANC and Transparency Mode with the help of the new force sensor embedded inside the stem.

AirPods Pro is IPX4 certified for water and sweat resistance. It offers the same battery life as the original AirPods. However, with ANC on, users can expect up to four and a half hours of music playback with ANC and up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge.