Exclusive: This is when the Apple AirPods Pro will go on sale in India

Apple launched the AirPods Pro late last month in the US for $249. The company has confirmed that AirPods Pro will be ‘soon’ available in India for Rs 24,900.

A source from the industry has informed Moneycontrol that the AirPods Pro will be available for sale in India during the second week of November.

After launching the AirPods Pro in the US, Apple confirmed the India launch without revealing its launch date.

Reliable sources from the industry have tipped us that AirPods Pro will go on sale in India on either November 13 or November 14. The exact date is currently not available, but we can expect the ‘Pro’ wireless earbuds to go on sale on either of the mentioned dates.

Apple has revamped the design of the AirPods Pro. The new wireless earbuds feature silicone ear tips for a better in-ear grip. Apple claims that AirPods Pro uses a vent system that equalises pressure and minimises any discomfort found in many in-ear earbuds.

For a better and immersive audio experience, the ear tip fit test would test the quality of the seal and identifying the best ear tip size for users. Within seconds, the algorithm would detect whether the ear tip is of the right fit or needs to be adjusted to create a better seal.

AirPods Pro features Apple’s H1 chip for enabling hands-free “Hey Siri”. The proprietary chipset also aids in better battery life and performance.

The key selling-point for the AirPods Pro is the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. There’s also a ‘Transparency Mode’ which allows the user to listen to music while still hearing ambient sound simultaneously. Users can switch between ANC and Transparency Mode with the help of the new force sensor embedded inside the stem.

