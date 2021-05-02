Apple AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi expected to launch in the coming weeks

Leaked images suggest that the AirPods 3 will have an AirPods Pro-like design.

Apple AirPods 3 launch has been rumoured for quite a while. The next-generation AirPods were rumoured to launch alongside the iPad Pro and iMac at the Spring Loaded Apple Event. While that did not happen, a new report claims that the AirPods 3 will launch in the coming weeks. Apple is also rumoured to introduce HiFi support for Apple Music, the report added.

There have been several reports of Apple launching the Apple AirPods 3 in H1 2021. The company could quietly release the new AirPods as it did for the second-generation model.

Leaked images suggest that the AirPods 3 will have an AirPods Pro-like design. This means that the stem will be smaller compared to current-generation AirPods. However, it will miss out on Pro features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The report by Hits Double Daily does not reveal the AirPods 3 launch date and only states that it will launch in the coming weeks.

Alongside AirPods 3, Apple will also introduce HiFi audio support in Apple Music. It will compete against the likes of Spotify HiFi, Tidal and Amazon Music. However, none of the competitors currently offer HiFi audio support officially in India.

The report states that Apple will introduce the feature for the same price as the standard Apple Music Plan. In the US, the individual plan starts at USD 9.99, whereas in India, the plan is affordably priced at Rs 99 per month.