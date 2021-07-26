Apple iPad mini 6 will not feature mini-LED display tech found on 12.9-inch iPad Pro

The upcoming iPad mini 6 is said to launch later this year with a new entry-level iPad.

Apple iPad mini 6 is rumoured to launch later this year and there was speculation it could feature a mini-LED display found on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, a report now claims the iPad mini 6 may not sport the mini-LED display.



No miniLED iPad Mini this year. Digitimes story was not correct.

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 23, 2021

According to Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Apple will not launch a mini LED iPad mini in 2021. This is contrary to a recent DigiTimes report that claimed otherwise.

Mini-LED displays offer better wide colour gamut performance with high contrast and HDR. The new displays would also support local dimming, which will dim the backlight behind the screen’s area that is displaying black, keeping the other parts bright. The use of mini-LEDs will also result in thinner and lighter product designs. Apple has already launched a mini-LED display iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch display.

A recent 9to5Mac report claimed that the iPad mini 6 will feature a faster A15 chip. The same processor is expected to power the upcoming iPhone 13 series. It is also likely to feature a USB Type-C port and include a magnetic smart connector.

Design renders of the iPad mini 6 had leaked in the past. The iPad mini 6 will look like a smaller version of the 2020 iPad Air. Apple is said to push the bezels further to offer more screen estate in the same footprint. The Touch ID will be moved to the power button on the top edge. It is also said to come with “dramatically improved” speakers. Lastly, the iPad mini 6 is rumoured to launch in three colours - Black, Silver, Rose Gold.