iPhone 13 series production bumped while Apple expects huge demand

Apple iPhone 13 launch date is rumoured for September 14. The iPhone 12 maker is yet to announce the official launch date of its new flagship smartphone. Ahead of the launch, a new report claims that Apple is anticipating a huge demand for the iPhone 13 series.

The Cupertino-based US tech giant has asked its suppliers to ramp up the production for an initial lot of the new 2021 iPhone models, according to Bloomberg. The report states that Apple wants to boost the supply production to 90 million units of the iPhone 13 series, as opposed to 75 million units of the iPhone 12 series.

The report reiterates some of the previously rumoured iPhone 13 leaks. According to reports, the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a 120Hz OLED display. The standard iPhone 13 models are likely to feature 60Hz models. While the display size is the same, the notch is getting smaller on the iPhone 13 series by 33 per cent. Leaked iPhone 13 render images revealed that the earpiece has been moved to the top bezel for making more space.

Another feature coming to the iPhone 13 Pro series is Always-on Display. The iPhone 13 battery is also said to get bigger. The top-end 2021 iPhone 13 Pro Max will pack a 4,352 mAh battery as opposed to the 3,687 mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro will have a 3,095 mAh battery. Lastly, the iPhone 13 mini will pack a 2,406 mAh battery, which is marginally bigger than the 2,227 mAh cell on the iPhone 12 mini (Review).

Rumours also suggest that the upcoming 2021 iPhone models are likely to get slightly larger coils. This could result in a slightly faster-charging speed. Apple is also said to introduce reverse wireless charging support on the iPhone 13 lineup.

On the back, the camera bump is said to be bigger than that of the iPhone 12 Pro. It is suspected that Apple could pack a bigger sensor in iPhone 13 Pro models, which may result in a larger camera module. It will house three camera sensors with the LED flash and the LiDAR sensor. All four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, reported the upgraded ultrawide camera would only be found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.