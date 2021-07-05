iPhone 13 battery may support faster wireless charging speeds over iPhone 12

The upcoming 2021 iPhone models are likely to get slightly larger coils, resulting in faster wireless charging speeds.

Apple iPhone 13 launch is tipped for September 14. The iPhone 12 maker is yet to officially confirm the launch date of its 2021 iPhone models. Ahead of the official confirmation, some key details of the iPhone 13 series have leaked online. According to a new report, the iPhone 13 series will have a larger wireless charging coil on the back.

Apple introduced magnetic wireless charging on the iPhone 12 series. Using MagSafe, iPhone 12 (Review) owners could refuel their device battery with a charging speed of up to 15W. According to Everything Apple Pro and Max Weinbach, the upcoming 2021 iPhone models are likely to get slightly larger coils. This could result in a slightly faster-charging speed. Apple is also said to introduce reverse wireless charging support on the iPhone 13 lineup. This is likely to be limited to reverse charge AirPods with wireless charging cases, Apple Watch (Apple Watch Series 6 Review), etc.

There have been rumours of Apple increasing the battery capacity of the iPhone 13 models. The top-end 2021 iPhone 13 Pro Max will pack a 4,352 mAh battery as opposed to the 3,687 mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro will have a 3,095 mAh battery. Lastly, the iPhone 13 mini will pack a 2,406 mAh battery, which is marginally bigger than the 2,227 mAh cell on the iPhone 12 mini (Review).

The bigger battery is also said to make up for the 120Hz OLED displays on the Pro models. Previous reports claimed the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a 120Hz OLED display. The standard iPhone 13 models are likely to feature 60Hz models. While the display size is the same, the notch is getting smaller on the iPhone 13 series by 33 per cent. Leaked iPhone 13 render images revealed that the earpiece has been moved to the top bezel for making more space. Apple still has the Face ID sensors on the iPhone 13. Another feature coming to the iPhone 13 Pro series is Always-on Display.

On the back, the camera bump is said to be bigger than that of the iPhone 12 Pro. It is suspected that Apple could pack a bigger sensor in iPhone 13 Pro models, which may result in a larger camera module. It will house three camera sensors with the LED flash and the LiDAR sensor. A report earlier claimed that all four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, reported the upgraded ultrawide camera would only be found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.