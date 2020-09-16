Apple iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 2020 launched: All you need to know

Apple on September 15 announced a range of new products and services at the Time Flies event. The Apple event on September 15 also included the iPad Air and the 8th generation iPad launch.

Apple iPad Air (2020)

iPad Air 2020 is the fourth generation of the iPad Air series launched at the Time Flies Apple event. The new iPad Air 2020 looks a lot similar to the iPad Pro with its edge-to-edge 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display offering an all-screen look. The iPad Air 2020 display comes with advanced technologies, including full lamination, P3 wide colour support, True Tone, and an anti-reflective coating for an amazing visual experience.

Apple continues to offer Touch ID on the iPad Air 2020 which can be found on the home button placed at the top edge of the screen.

The iPad Air launched at the Apple Event also introduces an all-new Apple A14 Bionic chip that is based on a 5nm architecture. The A14 Bionic is packed with 11.8 billion transistors for increased performance and power efficiency.

At the back, the 2020 iPad Air features a 12MP rear camera setup found on the iPad Pro models that supports 4K video capture.

iPad Air 2020 will boot on the latest iPadOS 14 features out-of-the-box and come with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support that can be purchased separately.

Other iPad Air 2020 features include stereo speakers in landscape mode, USB Type-C port for up to 5Gbps data transfer, Wi-Fi 6, etc.

iPad Air 2020 comes in five colour finishes: silver, space grey, rose gold, green, and sky blue.

iPad 8th generation / iPad 2020

The iPad 8th generation continues to be the most-affordable iPad starting at $329. The new iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display and a home button for the Touch ID.

The budget iPad runs on the Apple A12 Bionic chip that is said to be 2x faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, up to three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet and up to six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook. The iPad 8th generation also comes with Neural Engine for machine learning capabilities, including people occlusion and motion tracking in augmented reality (AR) apps, enhanced photo editing, Siri performance, and more.

Like the iPad Air 2020, the new 8th generation iPad supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. It runs on the latest iPadOS 14 features out-of-the-box.