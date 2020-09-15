Live now
Sep 15, 2020 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apple Event 2020 Live Updates: Event to begin at 10.30pm; new iPad, Apple Watch Series 6 models, Apple One service expected to launch
The official invite for the September 15 Apple event titled Time Flies suggests the company will launch new iPad and Apple Watch products.
We are less than half an hour away from Apple’s launch event. It seems like only yesterday since we got some big software updates and the ARM bombshell. It is amazing how time flies by, which is ironically the name of the today event, ‘Time Flies’. Today's online-only event will focus primarily on hardware, more precisely iPads and Apple Watches.Before we get into the details of what to expect, it’s safe to write off the new iPhone 12 series as well as new MacBooks. What you can expect at Apple’s launch event is a couple of Apple Watches, a redesigned iPad Air, and maybe even a more affordable HomePod. And there might just be new subscription bundles, let’s say ‘Apple One’?
Some people are extremely confident that we aren't going to see any new iPhones tonight
What is Apple One?
Apple has a litany of services that make up a huge chunk of the company’s revenue, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud. Apple One is reportedly expected to bundle these subscriptions making it easier to manage them in one place. The various Apple services bundled under Apple One are also expected to be cheaper than subscribing to them individually.
Are we going to get the first glimpse of Apple’s iPhone 12 series tonight?
The chances of seeing a new iPhone today are pretty slim, but we could get an official launch date for the iPhone 12 lineup. Apple CEO Tim Cook, at the company’s Q3 2020 earnings call earlier this year, had confirmed that the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed due to the current situation. The ongoing pandemic has disrupted the engineering and supply chain department, thus delaying the launch of new 5G iPhones.
What to expect during Apple's Time Flies event?
Apple is expected to unveil two new iPads and Apple Watch Series 6 at tonight's event. The company could also unveil the rumoured AirTag and the Apple One service at the Apple event tonight.
Want to know more, click here.
How to watch tonight's Apple Event live?
You can watch tonight’s Time Flies event live on Apple’s official YouTube channel. You can also catch all the latest updates on our live blog right here.
What time does Apple's 'Time Flies' event start?
Tonight at 10:30PM IST | 1PM ET | 10AM PT | 6PM BST.