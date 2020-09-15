Apple Event 2020 Live Updates: Event to begin at 10.30pm; new iPad, Apple Watch Series 6 models, Apple One service expected to launch

We are less than half an hour away from Apple’s launch event. It seems like only yesterday since we got some big software updates and the ARM bombshell. It is amazing how time flies by, which is ironically the name of the today event, ‘Time Flies’. Today's online-only event will focus primarily on hardware, more precisely iPads and Apple Watches.

Before we get into the details of what to expect, it’s safe to write off the new iPhone 12 series as well as new MacBooks. What you can expect at Apple’s launch event is a couple of Apple Watches, a redesigned iPad Air, and maybe even a more affordable HomePod. And there might just be new subscription bundles, let’s say ‘Apple One’?