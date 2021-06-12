Apple iPad mini 6 design renders leaked as WWDC 2021 ends

Apple iPad mini 6 design renders have leaked. The upcoming small iPad is expected to get a major redesign with narrower bezels. Leaked iPad mini 6 design images by tipster Jon Prosser also reveal that the iPad mini 6 will switch to USB Type-C over Lightning port.

The renders uploaded by Prosser show that the Home Button is missing on the iPad mini 6. Apple is said to push the bezels further to offer more screen estate in the same footprint. Prosser claims that the iPad mini 6 will look like a smaller version of the 2020 iPad Air. The upcoming iPad mini measures 206.3mm x 137.8mm x 6.1mm.

Just like the iPad Air, Touch ID is moved to the power button on the top edge. Prosser, citing his sources, reveals that the speakers have “dramatically improved”. Another interesting change rumoured is that Apple will ditch the Lightning Port in favour of a USB Type-C port. The upcoming iPad mini will launch in three colours - Black, Silver, Rose Gold.

Prosser’s sources further claim that the iPad mini 6 will come with Apple Pencil support. However, the new Pencil is much smaller in size. It could be the rumoured Apple Pencil 3 that was rumoured to launch earlier this year alongside the Apple iPad Pro M1. Other specs tipped include 5G support and A14 chip found on the Apple iPhone 12 (Review).