MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple iPad mini 6 design renders leaked as WWDC 2021 ends

According to tipster Jon Prosser, iPad mini 6 will look like a smaller version of the 2020 iPad Air.

Moneycontrol News
June 12, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Apple iPad mini 6 design renders have leaked. The upcoming small iPad is expected to get a major redesign with narrower bezels. Leaked iPad mini 6 design images by tipster Jon Prosser also reveal that the iPad mini 6 will switch to USB Type-C over Lightning port. 

The renders uploaded by Prosser show that the Home Button is missing on the iPad mini 6. Apple is said to push the bezels further to offer more screen estate in the same footprint. Prosser claims that the iPad mini 6 will look like a smaller version of the 2020 iPad Air. The upcoming iPad mini measures 206.3mm x 137.8mm x 6.1mm.

Just like the iPad Air, Touch ID is moved to the power button on the top edge. Prosser, citing his sources, reveals that the speakers have “dramatically improved”. Another interesting change rumoured is that Apple will ditch the Lightning Port in favour of a USB Type-C port. The upcoming iPad mini will launch in three colours - Black, Silver, Rose Gold.

Prosser’s sources further claim that the iPad mini 6 will come with Apple Pencil support. However, the new Pencil is much smaller in size. It could be the rumoured Apple Pencil 3 that was rumoured to launch earlier this year alongside the Apple iPad Pro M1. Other specs tipped include 5G support and A14 chip found on the Apple iPhone 12 (Review).

There is no word on the iPad mini 6 launch date. However, Bloomberg claims that the upcoming small iPad will launch later this year with a new entry-level iPad.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #iPad #Tablets
first published: Jun 12, 2021 08:00 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey