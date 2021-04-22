MARKET NEWS

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 may launch with more ports, SD card reader slot, no Touch Bar

Apple will also launch the upcoming MacBook models with an upgraded M1 chip.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
Apple may unveil a new MacBook Pro model with more ports and without a Touch Bar.

Apple recently hosted the Spring Loaded Apple event where it unveiled the new iPad Pro, a redesigned iMac, and some other products. The company is expected to host the iPhone 13 launch in September. Later in 2021, Apple may also unveil a new MacBook Pro model with more ports and without a Touch Bar.

Apple introduced the Touch Bar in the 2016 MacBook Pro 13-inch model. The leaked schematics spotted by MacRumors suggest that the upcoming MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch models might not feature the dynamic Touch Bar strip.

The iPhone 12 maker will also introduce new ports on the 2021 MacBook Pro models. According to the report, Apple will bring back the SD card slot which was removed from the MacBook models in 2016. The logic board schematics show that the right side of the MacBook Pro has an HDMI port, and an SD card reader slot. The upcoming MacBook Pro models will have three USB Type-C ports as opposed to four on the current generation. Two out of the three Type-C ports will be placed on the left edge. The report also reveals that MagSafe is making a comeback on the MacBook, with the slot located on the left side of the machine.

Apple will also launch the upcoming MacBook models with an upgraded M1 chip. The upcoming laptops are tipped to feature the mini-LED displays, which was first introduced on the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch model. The mini-LED display offers a rich wide colour gamut, high contrast ratios, high dynamic range, and localised dimming. The mini-LED is also expected to result in thinner panels that are more power-efficient, and they do not suffer from burn-in like OLED.
