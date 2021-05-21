MARKET NEWS

WWDC 2021: Apple Watch Series 7 design renders leaked, to get iPad Air colours

The upcoming Apple smartwatch for iPhone will share the same design language as other Apple products launched this year.

Moneycontrol News
May 21, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
The upcoming Apple smartwatch for iPhone will share the same design language as other Apple products launched this year.

The upcoming Apple smartwatch for iPhone will share the same design language as other Apple products launched this year.

Apple Watch Series 7 design renders have leaked. The Apple Watch Series 6 successor is expected to launch later this year alongside the iPhone 13 series. Leaked Apple Watch Series 7 images reveal that the smartwatch is getting a major design overhaul.

The upcoming Apple smartwatch for iPhone will share the same design language as other Apple products launched this year. Tipster Jon Prosser claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 will have flat edges on either side similar to the iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The Apple iPhone 12 (Review) series too comes with flat sides. The Apple Watch Series 6 (Review), on the other hand, has slightly curved edges.

Prosser, who also leaked the Google Pixel 6 renders and Android 12 features ahead of Google I/2021, shared more details on the Apple Watch Series 7 colours. He claims that the upcoming Apple Watch will come in multiple colours. Prosser shared renders of the smartwatch in Green and Blue colours. The Watch could also come in Red, Silver, and Black colour options.

Unlike previous years, Apple products have been quite colourful. The iPhone 12 recently got the Purple shade. The 2020 iPad Air, on the other hand, comes in five colour options.

Prosser did not reveal the Apple Watch Series 7 specifications. The display size is currently unknown. Apple’s current lineup of smartwatches comes in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm. We can expect Series 7 to feature a faster chip under the hood, possibly S7. It is also likely to feature some flagship smartwatch features.
