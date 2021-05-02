Apple AirTag, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Purple colour models now available in India

Apple recently announced a ton of new products at its Spring Loaded 2021 event. And while prices of the new iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K were revealed as the event concluded, Indian consumers were left in the wind about the pricing details of the other devices announced.

Now, Apple has unveiled the prices of the AirTags along with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Purple variants in India. The Purple variant of the iPhone 12 (Review) and iPhone 12 mini (Review) feature the same specifications and price as the original models.

The new iPhone 12 variant comes at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base 64GB model, while the purple iPhone 12 mini costs 69,900 for the 64GB option. Additionally, the prices for the other storage models are the same as their older counterparts – iPhone 12 (Rs 84,900 for 128GB), iPhone 12 (Rs 94,900 for 256GB), iPhone 12 mini (Rs 74,900 for 128GB), iPhone 12 mini (Rs 84,900 for 256GB).

The new Purple colour iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available on Apple’s online store and can also be purchased from authorised stores. At the time of writing, the phones were not available through Apple and Flipkart.

Additionally, you can also buy the new AirTags in India from the online store. Apple’s AirTags’ price in India is set at Rs 3,190 for a single unit. However, you can get a pack of four AirTags for Rs 10,900. The Bluetooth tracker is ideal for locating lost items and comes with a free engraving option.