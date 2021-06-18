Ahead of BattleGrounds Mobile India release date announcement, PUBG New State pre-registrations cross 17 million worldwide

Krafton, the developers of PUBG Mobile, announced that the PUBG New State closed alpha testing will begin soon.

Battlegrounds Mobile India developer, Krafton, is working on another game called PUBG New State. Krafton began the PUBG new State pre-registration processor soon after it released the trailer of the new Battle Royale. Last week, the developers began the close alpha testing in the United States and Krafton has now announced that it is closing the alpha testing of PUBG New State within a week.

The developers began closed alpha testing of PUBG New State on June 11 and the process has been concluded within a week’s time of the upcoming game.



With the conclusion of PUBG: NEW STATE's Closed Alpha, we're happy to announce that we have also exceeded 17 million pre-registrations!

The alpha testing was being conducted only in the US and was only available for Android smartphone users. Krafton had said that it will expand the testing to other regions based on user feedback from users. More details on the iOS app support are expected in the coming days.

The developers also announced that PUBG New State pre-registrations have crossed the 17 million mark within a few months. Players can still pre-register to get early access to the game.

PUBG New State pre-registrations have been live since February 2021. The game has, since then, crossed over 10 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store.

PUBG New State release date remains unknown at the moment. The company has already teased a new 8x8 map called Troi. It comes with multiple locations like Police Station, Tram Factory, City Hall, Exhibition Hall, Mall, etc. We can expect the company to announce more maps in the coming days.

PUBG New State, aka PUBG 2.0, is set in the year 2051. Like PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile New State will come with new weapons and ammunition. It will also include drones, combat rolls, etc. Players can walk/ run or use vehicles to explore the map.