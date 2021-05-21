PUBG New State closed alpha testing announced as Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations go live

Krafton, the developers of PUBG Mobile, announced that the PUBG New State closed alpha testing will begin soon.

PUBG New State closed alpha testing details have been announced. The PUBG Mobile Sequel was announced earlier in February. The game’s closed alpha testing announcement comes a few days after Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations opened up.

The developers have released a new video revealing the PUBG New State closed alpha testing details. Krafton, the developers of PUBG Mobile, announced that the alpha testing will begin soon. It confirmed that the testing will first commence in the US and will expand to other regions based on user feedback from users. The alpha testing is currently only available for Android smartphone users. More details on the iOS app support are expected in the coming days.

Eligible players will get the chance to play PUBG New State ahead of its official release and report bugs if any. Currently, there is no word on the alpha testing of the game in India.

The company had previously announced that it will conduct alpha testing of its upcoming battle royale in Q2 2021. PUBG New State pre-registrations have been live since February 2021. The game has, since then, crossed over 10 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store.

PUBG New State, aka PUBG 2.0, is set in the year 2051. Like PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile New State will come with new weapons and ammunition. It will also include drones, combat rolls, etc. The PUBG New State map will be 8x8 large. Players can walk/ run or use vehicles to explore the map.

Will PUBG New State launch in India?