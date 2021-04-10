PUBG New State pre-registrations hit 10M mark on Google Play Store; public alpha testing starts in 2Q21

PUBG New State

PUBG New State pre-registrations have been live since February 2021. The company has confirmed it will conduct alpha testing of its upcoming battle royale in Q2 2021. Alongside, it has also announced that PUBG New State has crossed over 10 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store.



We’re hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don’t have more details around a release date, but we’re happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info.

— PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

The pre-registrations started on February 25 - the same day when the PUBG New State trailer was released. At the time, the company did not announce any details on the PUBG New State release date. While that remains unknown, the developers have announced that they will resume the public alpha testing of PUBG New State starting Q2 2021.

The alpha testing will be conducted in limited regions. Eligible players will get the chance to play PUBG New State ahead of its official release and report bugs if any. Currently, there is no word on the alpha testing of the game in India.

Alongside, the company also announced that the game has received over 10 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store.

PUBG New State, aka PUBG 2.0, is set in the year 2051. Like PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile New State will come with new weapons and ammunition. It will also include drones, combat rolls, etc. The PUBG New State map will be 8x8 large. Players can walk/ run or use vehicles to explore the map.