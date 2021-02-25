PUBG New State trailer released ahead of launch; pre-registrations go live

PUBG New State

PUBG New State trailer has been released. The game is the next version of PUBG Mobile that was banned in India last year. PUBG New State, aka PUBG 2.0 is set in the year 2051. The game will launch soon. Krafton has not made any announcement on the PUBG New State release date in India. However, users can pre-register for PUBG New State before its release.

Krafton, the developers of PUBG Mobile, has released the new PUBG New State trailer. The game is set in 2051 where “anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other.”

“Players will be able to drop in and explore a new map that expands the lore, experience graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming, master the best and most dynamic gunplay on the market, and enjoy next-generation survival features that evolve the battlegrounds,” the social media post reads.

Like PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile New State will come with new weapons and ammunition. It will also include drones, combat rolls, etc. The PUBG New State map will be 8x8 large. Players can walk/ run or use vehicles to explore the map.

How to pre-register for PUBG New State

Pre-registrations of PUBG New State have already begun. For PUBG New State registration, go to the Google Play Store page to sign up and play the game upon release. The pre-registration is currently available only for Android users. iOS users will have to wait for a few days before the PUBG New State pre-registration opens.

It is currently unclear if PUBG New State will launch in India.